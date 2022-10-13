- NYSE: BABA gained 0.5% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Chinese ADR stocks rebound after a rough week of trading.
- China continues to issue covid lockdowns ahead of Communist Party Congress.
Alibaba Group (BABA) rebounded on Wednesday following a mini sell-off thanks to new American restrictions on semiconductor chip exports to China. Shares of BABA inched higher by 0.5% and closed the trading session at a price of $75.73. Stocks were volatile yet again on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s September CPI report, which will provide the latest insight into the state of inflation in the American economy. Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq continued to slide lower after losing 0.1% during the session.
Alibaba stock price
Chinese ADR stocks rebounded on Wednesday and outperformed the broader markets after a volatile week of trading. China-based tech companies rose higher after losing ground following the new US restrictions on semiconductor exports. JD.Com (JD), PinDuoDuo (PDD) and Nio (NIO) all closed the day in the green alongside Alibaba. It has been a difficult year for these companies, as further government intervention has weighed on earnings and stifled competition among the largest tech names. Industry regulations continue to loom over Chinese tech companies, and now increased restrictions from the US and Europe are further dampening these stocks in the eyes of investors.
China also continues to issue covid lockdowns in cities around the country as it battles the latest outbreak of the Omicron variant. Last week, casino stocks were hit hard as continued lockdowns and travel bans impacted Macau. The new restrictions come on the eve of the Chinese Communist Party’s congress, where Xi Jinping is believed to be reaffirming the core of the party’s leadership group.
BABA 5-minute chart 10/12/22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Dollar volatility set to surge on US CPI figures – LIVE
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September. Ahead of the inflation report, the US Dollar Index edges lower amid improving market mood. Meanwhile, the Fed remains on track to hike its policy rate by 75 bps in November.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward mid-0.9700s during the European trading hours. The renewed dollar weakness seems to be helping the pair push higher as investors gear up for the September CPI inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD rises above 1.1200 on UK political headlines
GBP/USD has advanced to a fresh weekly high above 1.1200 on Thursday on reports claiming that the UK government could announce changes to the mining budget later in the day. Investors await the September Consumer Price Index data from the US.
Gold climbs above $1,680 as US yields decline
Gold has gained traction after having dropped below $1,670 earlier in the day and advanced above $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% ahead of the US CPI data, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
US September CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
Investors expect the headline annual CPI to decline to 8.1% from 8.3% in August. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging higher to 6.5% from 6.3% in the same period.