BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding retreats on a mixed trading day for Chinese ADRs

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong has been showing noticeable weakness as of late which could be contributing to volatility on the U.S. markets. Weak tech earnings report have weighed down the Hang Seng over the past few sessions and these results have certainly had an effect on the U.S. market when they open the next morning.

Chinese ADR stocks were mixed on Thursday, with AliBaba lagging the rest of the sector. Other stocks that were trading lower included Nio (NYSE:NIO), PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD), and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). On the other side, JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) and Didi (NYSE:DIDI) traded higher during the session. There does not seem to be much of a pattern in terms of which stocks trade in sympathy to one another, but it is a contrast from the previous few weeks when nearly all ADRs were selling off together.

NYSE:BABA extended its decline on Thursday, as the short-lived Chinese tech rally seems to have been a one off session. Any gains made on Tuesday have been erased over the past couple of days. On Thursday, shares of AliBaba fell a further 2.28% to close the trading session at $165.24 . It was a sea of red during Thursday’s session as all three major indices pulled back on the first day of the Jackson Hole Symposium for the Federal Reserve. There were already some hawkish comments that surfaced ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell’s keynote speech on Friday where it is anticipated he will address a monetary stimulus tapering schedule for the rest of 2021.

