BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding jumps as Chinese ADRs shrug off new regulations

AliBaba was not the only Chinese ADR stock to rebound this week . On Wednesday fellow eCommerce companies JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and PinDuoDUo (NASDAQ:PDD) were up 2.83% and 6.81% respectively, while social media company Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) gained 5.20% during the session.

Amidst sweeping regulatory crackdowns by the Chinese Government, one of the hardest hit companies Didi (NYSE:DIDI) is in talks for a historical decision in China. The ride-sharing company is reportedly exploring a way to unionize its drivers, which would provide them with full benefits and will be guided by the government-backed ACTFU or All-China Federation of Trades Union . Is this a legitimate decision by Didi? Or is this another way to appease the government after listing on the New York Stock Exchange during an investigation. Shares of Didi were up 11.9% on Wednesday following the news .

NYSE:BABA is already rewarding investors who bought the recent dip as the stock has now put together a three-day winning streak so far this week. On Wednesday, BABA shares gained a further 3.77% and closed the first trading session of September at $173.28 . After tumbling for what seemed like months, AliBaba has now finally started to claw its way back with the strock gaining nearly 4% over the past week. Baba’s gains came on a day where the NASDAQ powered to a new all-time high on continued big tech strength, while the Dow slipped for the third straight session on mixed economic data including a lower than expected jobs report from August.

