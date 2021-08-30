BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding falls yet again as the dip keeps on dipping

- NYSE:BABA dropped a further 3.49% on Friday despite a broader market rally into the weekend.
- Ark Invest continues to cut shares of BABA in favor of another ADR.
- AliBaba officially enters oversold territory during this ongoing sell off.
NYSE:BABA saw any brief glimpse of hope fade from the rally earlier this week. On Friday, it was confirmed that any momentum has officially waned and the stock is still trying to find support as it continues to hit lower lows. Shares of BABA fell by 3.49% on Friday, and closed the trading week at $159.47. It was yet another brutal day for Chinese ADRs as it is clear that there is still immense pressure on the stocks. Shares of PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) fell by 1.28%, JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) dropped by 0.79%, and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) declined by 0.78%.
On Thursday, Ark Invest continued to buy the dip in shares of PinDuoDuo, by adding 59,300 more shares. In total, Ark has bought over 145,000 shares of the company so far this week. The investment management firm also continued to shed shares of AliBaba, selling a further 46,900 shares of the beaten down eCommerce giant. Ark purchased the shares of PDD in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARK.F), which is the only ETF on the market that holds PinDuoDuo’s stock.
BABA stock price target
AliBaba’s relative strength index number or RSI fell below 30 for the first time in years. A reading of below 30 generally means that the stock has officially been oversold. Technically speaking, AliBaba did find some support around the $155 mark, so we very well could be approaching a bottom to the recent selloff. Investors should keep their eyes on that key level of support, but don’t be surprised if BABA continues to fall given all previous levels of support did not hold.
