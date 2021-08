BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding falls as one day rally is quickly forgotten

The first arrest was made in the sexual assault scandal that rocked AliBaba and brought a long overdue review of the treatment of female employees. Chinese officials arrested a former employee of Jinan Hualian Supermarket on charges of forcible indecency. No arrests have yet been made of any AliBaba employees, but reports suggest that Chinese police are still investigating the case. The AliBaba manager in question at the center of the allegations was immediately fired by the company when the story broke.

In terms of AliBaba’s business operations, you might just say they are as strong as ever despite the ongoing government crackdowns. AliBaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, announced earlier in the week that the company is establishing a direct sea trading route with South Korea. This will dramatically cut down on shipping times for Koreans who order from AliExpress, which saw a near 100% increase year over year in the first half of 2021. The route will cut down on shipping and travel costs for AliBaba by an estimated 30%.

NYSE:BABA looked to be reversing course on Tuesday when shares of the company had the biggest single-day gain in months. It appears that the bullish session was more based on the surprising earnings beat from JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD), then a revitalized interest in Chinese ADR stocks. On Wednesday, shares of BABA fell by 1.51% and closed the session at $169.10. AliBaba did exhibit some strength as the stock was trading as low as $166.08 during intraday hours, and managed to make a late-day push up to the $169.00 level.

