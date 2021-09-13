BABA stock news: Alibaba Group Holding closes the week higher as ADR rollercoaster continues

One prominent venture capitalist who was an earlier investor in AliBaba itself is still bullish on Chinese companies . Lead Edge Capital co-founder Mitchell Green still believes an Ant Group IPO will occur in the U.S. markets during the next year, and that this will signal an end to the increase in government regulations. Green expects stocks like AliBaba to be trading at much higher prices in three to five years.

Earlier this month, AliBaba joined other tech giants in donating billions of dollars to a government-run common prosperity fund. The fund is intended to shrink the gap between classes and create a prosperous China for all citizens. AliBaba created its own separate common prosperity fund that it intends to establish in its home Province of Zhejiang where 20 billion of the 100 billion yuan donated will go . The company is attempting to leverage its strengths as an eCommerce platform to help grow the smaller, more rural areas of Zhejiang by 2025.

NYSE:BABA finished the week strong, which is not something that can be said for the broader markets in general. On Friday, shares of AliBaba gained 0.47% and closed the trading session at $168.10 . The small gain capped off a tumultuous week for Chinese ADRs, as further regulations from the government have re-instilled fear into investors. Earlier this week, the CCP announced some sweeping regulations to the gaming industry that affected companies like AliBaba-rival Tencent. Shares of Tencent were trading lower again on Friday, as were other Chinese stocks like PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD), Didi (NYSE:DIDI), and Nio (NYSE:NIO).

