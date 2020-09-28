BA Stock Market Price Today: Boeing Co soars on news that 737 Max is ready to be tested

- NYSE:BA gains 10% to close the week as the struggling airline company receives good news.
- The airline industry continues to be grounded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NYSE:BA went sky high on Friday as the beleaguered airline titan flew up 10% to close the week at $156.03, as the stock gained back all of the losses from the market correction during the past week. Shares are still down an astounding 60% over the past year for the blue-chip company as a combination of a grounded 737 Max fleet with zero demand during the coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire industry to its knees. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
The FAA announced that Boeing’s 737 Max plane would finally be tested to determine when the plane can once again be in the skies. It may be the first step toward Boeing’s recovery from the devastating plane crashes that plagued the 737 Max from its inception, and it remains to be seen if airline companies or passengers would trust these planes even if cleared by the FAA. Another factor to consider is that global air travel is at its lowest levels in decades and some major airlines are predicting it will be years until travel returns to pre-COVID levels.
BA stock forecast
Any good news has to be welcomed by Boeing and its investors at this point as the once rock-solid company has seen its stock value cut in half. Even if the Max 737 passes the FAA’s tests, the planes are of no use if all flights are still grounded. Investors should temper expectations of an immediate turnaround as Boeing still has a long uphill battle against the global pandemic, shareholder lawsuits, and other fallouts from the tragic plane crashes that started this downward spiral.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 as BOE's Ramsden dismisses negative rates talk
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.2850 in the European session. The Cable benefits from broad-based US dollar retreat amid upbeat market mood. BOE's Ramsden dismissed the imminent use of negative interest rates.
EUR/USD advances further to 1.1650 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1650, extending the recovery from last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns over the euro's strength.
XAU/USD turns south, eyes two-month lows near $1850
Gold’s decline resumes amid upbeat market mood, USD bounce. Solid Chinese data, US stimulus hopes lift the risk sentiment. Bears target 100-DMA at $1847 as gold remains vulnerable.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'
WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.