BA Stock Forecast: Boeing Co soars as the world inches closer to travel reopening

NYSE:BA has seen some dark times over the past few years, but the stock has hit full speed since the turn of the calendar to 2021. Year to date Boeing is up over 30%, and has been one of the strongest global reopening stocks to buy into. On Wednesday, as the markets pulled a slingshot and bounced back for the afternoon, Boeing added 3.28% to close the trading session at $263.59. Shares are now trading comfortably above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and are within reach of the 52-week high price of $278.57 set earlier this month.

Much of the optimism surrounding Boeing has to do with several airline companies ordering new planes to boost their fleets in anticipation of both domestic and global travel reopening. In February, for the first time since late 2019, Boeing recorded more aircraft sales than cancellations, as it delivered 82 planes compared to 51 cancellations. This includes 25 Boeing 737 Max sales to United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and 19 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners to Singapore Airlines. Boeing’s total order backlog now sits at 4,041 aircrafts.

As COVID-19 vaccine doses continue to make their way through the global population, countries are preparing for the restart of global travel. Early discussion of vaccine passports to gain access to other countries has already been discussed. As the world slowly reopens, investors are already anticipating a huge surge in the demand of airline travel, which should continue to bode well for Boeing shareholders.