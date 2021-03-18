BA Stock Forecast: Boeing Co soars as the world inches closer to travel reopening

- NYSE:BA gains 3.28% as markets whipsaw after Federal Reserve announcement.
- Boeing aircraft sales outpace order cancellations for the first time since 2019.
- Global travel prepares to reopen as governments see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
NYSE:BA has seen some dark times over the past few years, but the stock has hit full speed since the turn of the calendar to 2021. Year to date Boeing is up over 30%, and has been one of the strongest global reopening stocks to buy into. On Wednesday, as the markets pulled a slingshot and bounced back for the afternoon, Boeing added 3.28% to close the trading session at $263.59. Shares are now trading comfortably above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and are within reach of the 52-week high price of $278.57 set earlier this month.
Much of the optimism surrounding Boeing has to do with several airline companies ordering new planes to boost their fleets in anticipation of both domestic and global travel reopening. In February, for the first time since late 2019, Boeing recorded more aircraft sales than cancellations, as it delivered 82 planes compared to 51 cancellations. This includes 25 Boeing 737 Max sales to United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and 19 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners to Singapore Airlines. Boeing’s total order backlog now sits at 4,041 aircrafts.
BA Stock chart
As COVID-19 vaccine doses continue to make their way through the global population, countries are preparing for the restart of global travel. Early discussion of vaccine passports to gain access to other countries has already been discussed. As the world slowly reopens, investors are already anticipating a huge surge in the demand of airline travel, which should continue to bode well for Boeing shareholders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
