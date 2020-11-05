AZN Stock Price: AstraZeneca plc surges after reports of early COVID-19 vaccine availability

NASDAQ:AZN gains 6.46% on Wednesday alongside the post-election rise.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University report 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses may be ready by Christmas.

AstraZeneca to begin clinical trials in Chile, in addition to the UK and Australia.

NASDAQ:AZN has re-emerged as one of the frontrunners in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate and investors are buying back in. The stock rose another 6.46% on Wednesday after a 6% rise on Tuesday, and it closed the trading session at $55.04. The stock is moving in the right direction ahead of its quarterly earnings call on November 5th, and analysts are expecting mixed results after the company beat expectations in three of the previous four quarters.

AstraZeneca, which has partnered with Oxford University to create its COVID-19 vaccine candidates, announced recently that it would be making four million doses of its vaccine available in the UK by Christmas. While this sounds promising, we need to remember that the original amount promised in 2020 was 30 million doses, with a grand total of 100 million doses in total. The reason for the under-delivery in doses could be because of numerous pauses in its final-stage clinical trials that have since been resumed. The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical giant has guaranteed that the 100 million doses will be delivered to the UK in 2021.

AZN stock dividend

AstraZeneca has also announced a new deal with Chile that will see the firm begin its clinical studies with health regulators, before supplying the country with doses. This makes AZN the third company to begin clinical trials in Chile following on the heels of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and China’s Sinovac. The deal follows AstraZeneca’s other agreements around the world with the UK and more recently Australia.