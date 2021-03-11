AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Price: FDA approval sees AVEO shares surge 90%

AVEO shares surge nearly 90% on Wednesday to $15.37.

AVEO received FDA approval for its kidney cancer drug.

AVEO shares are still pushing higher in Thursday's pre-market.

AVEO Pharmaceutical shares rallied hugely on Wednesday as the company announced it had received FDA approval for its Fotivda drug. Fotivda is for the treatment of adults with an advanced form of kidney cancer.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals is an American based biopharma company, aiming to develop a range of oncology treatments. AVEO from its own website describes itself as "an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for cancer patients. AVEO’s strategy is to focus its resources toward development and commercialization of its product candidates in North America, while leveraging partnerships to support development and commercialization in other geographies. AVEO’s lead candidate, FOTIVDA® (tivozanib), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in March 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the territory of its partner EUSA Pharma for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC".

AVEO Stock News

So yesterday, Wednesday, saw AVEO shares explode as the company announced it had received FDA approval for its Fotivda drug which helps treat kidney cancer.

“We believe in FOTIVDA’s potential to provide a differentiated treatment option for the growing number of individuals in the U.S. with relapsed or refractory RCC, and today marks the culmination of many years of hard work and determination of many individuals to bring this therapy to patients,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “With today’s approval, AVEO begins its journey as a commercial-stage company, a noteworthy accomplishment in our industry. On behalf of the entire AVEO team, I would like to thank all the patients, their families, and caregivers whose tireless efforts made this day possible.”

AVEO says it plans to make Fotivda available to US patients by the end of March 2021.

Subsequent to this announcement of FDA approval, AVEO announced it was appointing Mike Ferraresso as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for managing among other things the commercialization of Fotivda. "Directly on the heels of FOTIVDA's approval, it is a pleasure to announce Mike's appointment to chief commercial officer," said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. "Mike's hard work and dedication has played a crucial role in preparing for our evolution to a commercial organization. I look forward to working with Mike in his new role as we continue to execute on our mission of improving the lives of patients with cancer."

AVEO shares surged nearly 90% on the back of the news, closing at $15.28. At the time of writing on Thursday the strength is continuing with AVEO shares trading at $18.48, up over 20%.

Baird announced on Thursday that it is raising its price target for AVEO to $24 from a previous $17, according to Reuters.

