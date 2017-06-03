Skip to main content
Austria Wholesale Prices n.s.a (YoY) climbed from previous 6.2% to 7.4% in February
FXStreet
|
08:02 GMT
USD: Supported by Fed rate hike expectations – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
07:56 GMT
Gold turns lower on stronger USD and diminishing safe-haven demand
FXStreet
|
07:52 GMT
China’s NPC: Growth but also more debt and inflation - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:50 GMT
Fed to raise rates this month, and then two more times this year – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
Eurozone inflation reached the ECB target in February - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:39 GMT
USD/CHF: Risk-off caps recovery below 1.0100
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
USD/CAD flirting with highs near 1.3400
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
EUR/GBP digesting Friday’s strong up-surge to nearly 1-month highs
FXStreet
|
07:22 GMT
RBA likely to maintain status quo in March – Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:20 GMT
Gloomy spring for global bond markets - BNPP
FXStreet
|
07:13 GMT
USD/JPY: Stronger recovery appears highly likely - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:08 GMT
US NFP and ECB to be market movers for the week – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:04 GMT
Japan’s Amari: US and Japan should not interfere in each other's policies
FXStreet
|
07:00 GMT
Forex Today: AUD ignores retail sales amid risk-off, EZ Sentix – Up next
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
USD/JPY flirting with lows near 113.75 level
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
GBP/USD upside capped around 1.2300, risk-off prevails
FXStreet
|
06:50 GMT
JPY: Slowly hastening US rate hike cycle – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
06:42 GMT
Yellen: Strong signal for March and maybe more - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:37 GMT
EUR/USD: Bearish grip intact near 1.0600, Sentix eyed
FXStreet
|
06:25 GMT
Load More content ...