Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
BREXIT
NFP
Austria Unemployment: 318K (May) vs previous 337.9K
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Austria Unemployment: 318K (May) vs previous 337.9K
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
Austria Unemployment Rate fell from previous 8.6% to 8% in June
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
Switzerland SVME - Purchasing Managers' Index fell from previous 57.4 to 55.6 in May
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
Chinese bitcoin exchanges allow withdrawals after over 3-month freeze - RTRS
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
EUR/USD sidelined near 1.1240 ahead of PMIs, ADP
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Spain Markit Manufacturing PMI above forecasts (54.7) in May: Actual (55.4)
FXStreet
|
07:16 GMT
Switzerland Real Retail Sales (YoY) below expectations (2.4%) in April: Actual (-1.2%)
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
USD/CHF bounces off multi-month lows, 0.97 back on sight
FXStreet
|
07:11 GMT
When is UK manufacturing PMI and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:11 GMT
Ireland Purchasing Manager Index Manufacturing rose from previous 55 to 55.9 in May
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
EUR/USD hints at dip buying
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Australia: Total capex spending edged higher, up 0.3% in March quarter - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
EUR/GBP challenging tops near 0.8750
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
06:44 GMT
Gold retreats from 5-week tops but downside seems limited ahead of Friday’s NFP
FXStreet
|
06:38 GMT
Switzerland: Slight rebound in GDP after two disappointing quarters - ING
FXStreet
|
06:32 GMT
Australia RBA Commodity Index SDR (YoY) down to 32.6% in May from previous 38.6%
FXStreet
|
06:31 GMT
Sweden Purchasing Managers Index Manufacturing (MoM) below forecasts (61.5) in May: Actual (58.8)
FXStreet
|
06:31 GMT
Forex Today: AUD tumbles on China PMI, focus on PMIs, ADP
FXStreet
|
06:29 GMT
South Africa: Fitch Ratings expected to announce ratings decision today - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:11 GMT
Load More content ...