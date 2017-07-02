Skip to main content
Austria Trade Balance up to €-283.8M in November from previous €-464.7M
By
FXStreet Team
Austria Trade Balance up to €-283.8M in November from previous €-464.7M
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 12:02 GMT
USD/CHF surges to parity mark ahead of US trade balance figures
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:45 GMT
SEK: scope for extra gains – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:42 GMT
USD/CAD stronger, through 1.3200 ahead of data
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:37 GMT
Turkey's Erdogan: Inflation caused by high-interest rates
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:29 GMT
NZD/USD nose-dives to sub-0.7300 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:12 GMT
USD/NOK mid-term buyers gaining momentum
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:03 GMT
USD/CHF mid-term buyers gaining momentum
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:02 GMT
USD/JPY could drop to 111.30 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 10:59 GMT
FOMC keeps options open – BTMU
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 10:56 GMT
USD/JPY door open for a test of 109.90? – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 10:48 GMT
AUD/USD drops to 0.7600 neighborhood amid resurgent USD demand
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 10:42 GMT
GBP/USD buyers appeared near 1.2350
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 10:41 GMT
Goldman Sachs still sees 3 Fed rate hikes in 2017
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 10:23 GMT
German EcoMin: We will not give up on our principles of free trade and open markets
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 10:06 GMT
GBP/JPY pauses sell-off, regains 100-DMA and beyond
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 09:57 GMT
EUR/USD maintains its sideline theme – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 09:33 GMT
WTI extends losses below $ 53, API report eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 09:25 GMT
AUD/USD scope for a visit to 0.7568/0.7490 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 09:23 GMT
Singapore Foreign Reserves (MoM) climbed from previous 246.58B to 252.7B in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 09:16 GMT
