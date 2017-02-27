Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
BREXIT
Austria Purchasing Manager Index fell from previous 57.3 to 57.2 in February
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Austria Purchasing Manager Index fell from previous 57.3 to 57.2 in February
FXStreet
|
09:40 GMT
USD/JPY sidelined between 111.59-114.83 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:36 GMT
WTI reverses Friday’s slide, near $ 54.50
FXStreet
|
09:35 GMT
GBP: Scottish independence referendum speculation resurfaces - MUFG
FXStreet
|
09:17 GMT
USD/CHF struggling for a firm direction, headed back to session low
FXStreet
|
09:17 GMT
Italy Trade Balance non-EU declined to €-0.89B in January from previous €5.678B
FXStreet
|
09:10 GMT
S&P 500 to peak in 1Q at 2400 and end the year at 2300 – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
European Monetary Union M3 Money Supply (3m) rose from previous 4.8% to 5% in January
FXStreet
|
09:03 GMT
European Monetary Union Private loans (YoY) in line with expectations (2.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
09:02 GMT
European Monetary Union M3 Money Supply (YoY) above expectations (4.8%) in January: Actual (4.9%)
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
EUR/USD fades a spike to 10-DMA, US data in focus
FXStreet
|
08:55 GMT
USD/CAD retakes 1.3100 and beyond, US data eyed
FXStreet
|
08:46 GMT
EUR/GBP well bid for second straight session, jumps to fresh multi-day tops
FXStreet
|
08:45 GMT
EUR/GBP extra gains seem likely – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:21 GMT
Switzerland Employment Level (QoQ) down to 4.912M in 4Q from previous 4.918M
FXStreet
|
08:16 GMT
USD/JPY building on recovery back above 112.00 handle
FXStreet
|
08:14 GMT
EUR/USD a test of 1.0450 appears less likely now – UOB
FXStreet
|
08:14 GMT
GBP/USD neutral to negative near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:10 GMT
Spain HICP (YoY) below forecasts (3.2%) in February: Actual (3%)
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Denmark Industrial Outlook: -2 (February) vs -4
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Load More content ...