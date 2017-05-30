Skip to main content
Austria Purchasing Manager Index down to 58 in May from previous 58.1
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
EUR/USD decline stalls around 1.1110, Greece still weighs
FXStreet
|
07:35 GMT
USD/JPY keeps the red below 111.00 handle amid risk-off environment
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
Sweden Retail Sales (MoM) came in at 1.3%, above expectations (0.7%) in April
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
Sweden Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) below expectations (0.8%) in 1Q: Actual (0.4%)
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Sweden Gross Domestic Product (YoY) below forecasts (2.9%) in 1Q: Actual (2.2%)
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Sweden Retail Sales (YoY) came in at 4.5%, above expectations (2.8%) in April
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Iraq’s OPEC Governor: Iraq may consider hedging crude production - RTRS
FXStreet
|
07:29 GMT
Spain HICP (YoY) in line with expectations (2%) in May
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
Denmark Industrial Outlook down to -5 in May from previous 1
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Austria Producer Price Index (MoM) climbed from previous -0.1% to 0.2% in April
FXStreet
|
07:00 GMT
Austria Producer Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 2.7% to 2.8% in April
FXStreet
|
07:00 GMT
Switzerland KOF Leading Indicator below expectations (106.2) in May: Actual (101.6)
FXStreet
|
07:00 GMT
Gold steady near one-month highs, USD strength capping up-move
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
Greek Govt Spox denies reports that Greece is considering rejecting tranche
FXStreet
|
06:55 GMT
US Dollar moves to session highs near 97.70
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
France Gross Domestic Product (YoY): 1% (1Q) vs 0.8%
FXStreet
|
06:52 GMT
France Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) came in at 0.4%, above forecasts (0.3%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
France Consumer Spending (MoM) came in at 0.5% below forecasts (0.7%) in April
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
France Consumer Confidence registered at 102 above expectations (101) in May
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
Load More content ...