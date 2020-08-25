Australia's Victoria state reports 149 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

Australia Victoria state reports 149 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

#COVID19VicData for 26 August, 2020.

149 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday. Sadly we report 24 lives lost - condolences to all those affected.

More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/xSrk67Q1AP — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, AUD, but specifically AUD/JPY have performed well on improved risk appetite.

Yesterday, a conversation between US and Chinese officials indicated the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries is intact.

This coupled with lower numbers of new cases has bode well for the Aussie dollar, although domestic economic surveys are stacking up against the local currency.

In a survey released yesterday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics noted that “some of the initial impacts” from the Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne and Stage 3 in regional Victoria were captured, but it’s likely the impact will be larger and clearer in coming weeks.

However, it is not just Victoria where weakness is showing up.

Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that the jobs recovery elsewhere in the country also appears to be stalling, particularly in New South Wales and the ACT.