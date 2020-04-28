Australia’s Treasury: Not working on any new economic packages at moment

Answering questions at a Senate inquiry into the government's response to COVD-19, Australian Treasury's Deputy Secretary of the Fiscal Group Jenny Wilkinson said that they are not working on any new stimulus package, at present, to fight the coronavirus impact on the economy.
This comes after the government launched a range of substantial spending plans in recent weeks, in an attempt to offer relief against the virus outbreak.
AUD/USD implications
The aussie dollar ignores the above comments, as it keeps losses just below 0.6450 amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board and cautious market sentiment.
At the press time, AUD/USD trades at 0.6440, down 0.30% on the day.
