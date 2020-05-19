Australia's Trade Minister: Chinese tariffs on barley are concerning

Australia's Trade Minister Simon Birmingham was back on the wires in the last hour, via Reuters, noting that he ‘deeply concerned’ with the Chinese tariffs on the country’s barley exports.
His comments come after Australia’s Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said that there is no trade war with China, adding that his government won’t retaliate after the economic superpower confirmed it would set an 80% on Australian barley earlier this month.
Littleproud said he would be "very disappointed" if the tariffs were linked to Australia's decision to call for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.
Market reaction
The AUD/USD pair climbed to 0.6550 probably on the conciliatory remarks from the Australian ministers, downplaying the risks of retaliation.
