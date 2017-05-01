Australia's trade balance shows unexpected surplus in Nov

Australia's trade balance for Nov came in at 1.2 bn vs -0.5bn exp and -1.54bn last. Exports were +8% m/m vs 1% prior, while imports were unchanged at 0% m/m vs 2% prior. The data represents the first surplus after 30 consecutive months of deficits.

Trade balance key points

BALANCE ON GOODS AND SERVICES

In trend terms, the balance on goods and services was a deficit of $16m in November 2016, a decrease of $503m (97%) on the deficit in October 2016.

was a deficit of $16m in November 2016, a decrease of $503m (97%) on the deficit in October 2016. In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $1,243m in November 2016, a turnaround of $2,362m on the deficit in October 2016.

CREDITS (EXPORTS OF GOODS AND SERVICES)

In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services credits rose $2,322m (8%) to $30,083m. Non-rural goods rose $2,010m (12%) and rural goods rose $588m (17%). Non-monetary gold fell $305m (18%). Net exports of goods under merchanting remained steady at $5m. Services credits rose $29m.

DEBITS (IMPORTS OF GOODS AND SERVICES)