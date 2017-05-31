Australia’s “spectacular housing bubble” needs to be addressed - Citi

Australia’s “spectacular housing bubble” needs to be addressed - CitiBy Dhwani Mehta
Willem Buiter, Citigroup Inc.’s chief economist, told reporters in Sydney Wednesday, Australia is experiencing a “spectacular housing bubble” and requires cooling measures at the earliest.
Key Quotes via Bloomberg:
"It had better be focused on immediately, to try and tether a soft housing landing.”
“Clearly if these things are not managed well they can be a trigger for a cyclical downturn.”
"The good news for Australia is of course that its performance is the best of any advanced economy.”
“You still have a little bit of monetary policy elbow room left and, as far as I can tell, a lot of fiscal elbow room left."