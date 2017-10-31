Australia’s Senate President may resign, thinks he is a dual citizen

Following last Friday’s Australian High Court ruling on citizenship, the President of the Senate Stephen Parry informed the Aus government that he believes he is a British citizen, a local newspaper reported.

Key Headlines:

This would make him the eighth MP caught up in the citizenship scandal.

Senator Parry sought formal advice from British authorities yesterday on whether he was a dual citizen

Parry has signaled his intention to resign as President of the Senate and leave parliament if the UK confirms he is a British citizen

He may be a British citizen by descent

AUD/USD testing lows at 0.7673 on the above headlines.