Australia’s Senate President may resign, thinks he is a dual citizen

Australia’s Senate President may resign, thinks he is a dual citizenBy Dhwani Mehta
Following last Friday’s Australian High Court ruling on citizenship, the President of the Senate Stephen Parry informed the Aus government that he believes he is a British citizen, a local newspaper reported.
Key Headlines:
This would make him the eighth MP caught up in the citizenship scandal.
Senator Parry sought formal advice from British authorities yesterday on whether he was a dual citizen
Parry has signaled his intention to resign as President of the Senate and leave parliament if the UK confirms he is a British citizen
He may be a British citizen by descent
AUD/USD testing lows at 0.7673 on the above headlines.
