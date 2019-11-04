Australia’s Retail Sales rise 0.2% in Sept, meet estimates - Aussie off the highs

Australia's consumption, as represented by retail sales, rose in the month of September, meeting estimates, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported on Monday. The retail sales arrived at +0.2 percent MoM compared to the forecast of +0.2 percent and down from the previous month's reading of +0.4 percent.

“For the September quarter 2019, there was a fall of 0.1 percent in seasonally adjusted volume terms. This follows a rise of 0.1 percent in the June quarter 2019,” according to ABS.

September Key Points (via ABS)

Current Prices

The trend estimate rose 0.2% in September 2019. This follows a rise of 0.2% in August 2019 and a rise of 0.2% in July 2019. The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.2% in September 2019. This follows a rise of 0.4% in August 2019 and a relatively unchanged result (0.0%) in July 2019. In trend terms, Australian turnover rose 2.4% in September 2019 compared with September 2018. The following industries rose in trend terms in September 2019: Food retailing (0.2%), Other retailing (0.3%), Household goods retailing (0.2%), Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.4%), and Department stores (0.2%). Cafes, restaurants and takeaway services (-0.1%) fell in trend terms in September 2019. The following states and territories rose in trend terms in September 2019: Western Australia (0.5%), New South Wales (0.1%), Victoria (0.1%), Queensland (0.1%), Tasmania (0.4%), the Australian Capital Territory (0.4%), and South Australia (0.1%). The Northern Territory (0.0%) was relatively unchanged in trend terms in September 2019.

Separately, the Australian October online and newspaper job ads survey from ANZ came in at -1.0% vs. -2.9% expected and +0.3% last.

The AUD/USD pair moved back and forth in a 15-pips range on the Australian data releases, unable to sustain the bids ahead of the key RBA rate decision due on Tuesday.

About the Australian Retail Sales

The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it's considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.