Australia's consumer spending, as represented by Retail Sales, fell by 4% month-on-month in August, the data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday showed. The preliminary estimate had called for a contraction of 4.2%.
Key points
- The seasonally adjusted estimate fell 4.0% in August 2020.
- The result follows a rise of 3.2% in July, and a rise of 2.7% in June 2020.
- Food retailing fell 0.2% in August, in seasonally adjusted terms.
- Household goods retailing fell 6.0% in August, in seasonally adjusted terms.
The decline in consumer spending validates the Reserve Bank of Australia's ultra-easy monetary policy. The central bank is now expected to cut rates to a fresh record low of 0.10% in November.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims intraday losses above 0.7150 after upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7163, snaps a four-day winning streak on a daily chart. Australian Retail Sales shrank lesser than -4.2% forecast to -4.0% in September. Market mood stays sober ahead of the US employment data.
Gold bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP
Gold retraces from one week high, flashed Thursday, of $1,912.16. Risk set-up stays mildly positive despite US stimulus deadlock, fresh odds of US-China tussle. Hopes that further easy monetary policy will direct central bankers towards gold favor buyers.
USD/JPY: Rangleplay continues with T-yield curve flattening ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range for fourth straight day as investors await the release of a closely watched US jobs data. The US NFP data is expected to show 850K job additions. The bond yield curve has flattened by 3 basis points.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.