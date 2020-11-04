Australia’s Retail Sales fall 1.1% MoM in Sept vs. -1.5% expected

Australia's consumption, as represented by Retail Sales, fell less-than-expected in the month of September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported on Wednesday.
The retail sales arrived at -1.1% month-on-month (MoM), compared to the previous month's reading of -1.5%.
Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q3 +6.5% QoQ vs. expected 6.0% and -3.4% prior.
About Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Market reaction
The aussie dollar ignored the upbeat Australian data, as AUD/USD extends the drop below 0.7200 amid broad-based US dollar comeback, with Florida election results showing a title in favor of President Trump.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
