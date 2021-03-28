Reuters has reported that Australia's Queensland state premier said that they will go to a three-day covid-19 lockdown in Brisbane as health officials scramble to contain the latest COVID-19 cluster.
Qld CHO Dr Jeannette Young explained:
"So we have four new community-acquired cases overnight which means that the current cluster that we're dealing with has seven cases.''
"The initial two gentlemen and now a brother of one of those that we think could be that link between the PA doctor who was infectious two weeks ago and this cluster, then we have two colleagues of the second new case who have tested positive yesterday and one of those people was in Gladstone for three days while they were infectious so we're working very closely there to identify venues that person was at.''
"Then very late last night I was notified of another case who happens to be a nurse working in the COVID ward. She did some shifts there. But I'm not sure that's where she's acquired it. We will have to wait for genome sequencing results that we should get back late together or tomorrow morning which will make it clear. Her sister is also positive and we are not sure whether the transmission has happened there."
Market implications
There has been limited reaction in the market, so far, but AUD/USD trades heavy and 0.10% at the time of writing.
