Australia's Q4 GDP: Major beat on expectations

Australia's Q4 GDP: Major beat on expectationsBy Ivan Delgado
Australia's Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) for Q4 came at 1.1% vs 0.7% exp and -0.5% last, while the yearly reading registered 2.4% vs 1.9% exp and 1.8% last. The data has boosted the Australian Dollar across the board.
GDP SUMMARY
The Australian economy grew by 1.1% in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the December quarter.
Household final consumption expenditure contributed 0.5 percentage points and public capital formation contributed 0.3 percentage points to growth.
Private non-financial corporations Gross operating surplus increased by 16.5%.
Compensation of employees decreased 0.5%, but was 1.5% higher through the year.
The Terms of trade increased by 9.1%.