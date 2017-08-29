Australia’s Q2 construction work done rebounds sharply, a big beat on expectations

Australia’s Q2 construction work done rebounds sharply, a big beat on expectationsBy Dhwani Mehta
The pace of construction work done in Australia during the June quarter of 2017 staged a solid rebound and arrives way stronger-than expectations.
The value of construction work done, a key component within the GDP reading, expanded 9.3% q/q to a seasonally-adjusted A$ 51.57 bn in the three months to June 30.
MARCH KEY POINTS
VALUE OF WORK DONE, CHAIN VOLUME MEASURES
TOTAL CONSTRUCTION
The trend estimate for total construction work done rose 0.6% in the June quarter 2017.
The seasonally adjusted estimate for total construction work done rose 9.3% to $51,669.7m in the June quarter.
BUILDING WORK DONE
The trend estimate for total building work done rose 0.5% in the June quarter.
The trend estimate for non-residential building work rose 3.0% and residential building work fell 0.9%.
The seasonally adjusted estimate of total building work done rose 0.1% to $26,996.9m in the June quarter.
ENGINEERING WORK DONE
The trend estimate for engineering work done rose 0.7% in the June quarter.
The seasonally adjusted estimate for engineering work done rose 21.5% to $24,672.8m in the June quarter.
