Australia's Q2 CAPEX: Headline at +0.8% vs. 0.3% expected

Australia's Q2 CAPEX: Headline at +0.8% vs. 0.3% expectedBy Dhwani Mehta
Australian capex (private capital expenditure) for Q2 shows a capex 'headline' of +0.8% q/q vs 0.3% expected and 0.9% last (revised from 0.3%). The 3rd estimate for 2017/18 investment expectations came at 101.8 A$ bn, which is a strong result.
The second estimate of 2017/18 capex plans stood at A$ 85.5 bn.
