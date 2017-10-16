Australia’s PM Turnbull announces National Energy Guarantee

Australia’s PM Turnbull announces National Energy GuaranteeBy Dhwani Mehta
Australia’s PM Turnbull is out on the wires now, via Reuters, announcing the National Energy Guarantee programme, which will deliver affordable and reliable electricity.
Key Details:
Reliability guarantee to ensure energy is always available
Emissions guarantee to contribute to Australia's international commitments
It’s meant to ensure ensuring energy retailers offer consumers a better deal
More gas for Australians before it's shipped offshore
Building Snowy 2.0 (expansion of pumped hydro capability within the Snowy Scheme) to stabilise the system
Stopping network companies gaming the system
