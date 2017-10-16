Australia’s PM Turnbull announces National Energy Guarantee

Australia’s PM Turnbull is out on the wires now, via Reuters, announcing the National Energy Guarantee programme, which will deliver affordable and reliable electricity.

Key Details:

Reliability guarantee to ensure energy is always available

Emissions guarantee to contribute to Australia's international commitments

It’s meant to ensure ensuring energy retailers offer consumers a better deal

More gas for Australians before it's shipped offshore

Building Snowy 2.0 (expansion of pumped hydro capability within the Snowy Scheme) to stabilise the system

Stopping network companies gaming the system