Australia’s PM Scott Morrison's $158 billion tax cuts in limbo as Pauline Hanson says 'no' – The Sydney Morning Herald

The Australian daily came out with a news report mentioning that the Australian PM Scott Morrison’s $158 billion income tax cut plan is facing the limbo after One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has rejected the government’s plea.

The news report further said that Senator Hanson conveyed her no support of the third and final stage of the ten-year tax plan "at this stage" when government money should be spent instead on building new coal-fired power stations and water projects.

The Labor treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers has indicated support for the first stage of the tax plan but said the party was yet to decide on the second and third stages, the news report mentioned additionally.