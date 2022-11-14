Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday he will have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
Further comments
"Australia will put forward our own position.”
“I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow.”
“We enter the discussion with goodwill.”
Market reaction
The Australian-Sino headlines are helping AUDUSD with a minor recovery, as the pair trades at 0.6675, still down 0.35% on the day. The Aussie hit an intraday low at 0.6664 earlier in the Asian session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops to 1.0300 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of Xi-Biden meeting
EURUSD is trading close to 1.0300 in early Europe, undermined by a broad-based US Dollar rebound. Fed Governor Waller's warnings lifted the US Dollar alongside the Treasury yields while a cautious tone ahead of the Xi-Biden meeting also weighs on the pair.
GBPUSD slides towards 1.1700 as US Dollar recovers ground
GBPUSD is holding lower ground near 1.1750, snapping a two-day uptrend in early Europe. The pair tumbles amid a decent recovery in the US Dollar, as US Treasury yields rebound on Fed Governor Waller's remarks. Markets stay cautious ahead of the Xi-Biden meeting at the G20.
Gold bulls remain keen on $1,808 despite recent pullback
Gold price fades upside momentum at three-month high amid US Dollar rebound. United States consumer-centric data propels Fed pivot discussion and keeps XAUUSD bulls hopeful. Cautious mood ahead of Biden-Xi meeting teases intraday sellers of gold.
Bitcoin price bearish macro outlook will not stop BTC bulls from scalping corrective rally
Bitcoin price has breached a stable support level that has prevented a collapse for the last four months. This development has knocked BTC down to retest some not-so-great footholds that could trigger a further crash in market value for the big crypto holders.
The Week Ahead: UK budget, UK CPI and China retail sales in focus
China retail sales (Oct). Last week’s China trade numbers for October showed that imports and exports fell into negative territory, speaking to the fact that the Chinese economy has continued to underperform.