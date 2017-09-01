Australia's Nov retail sales misses expectations

Australia's retail sales for the month of November came at +0.2% vs 0.4% expected and 0.5% last. The data is a a negative input for the Aussie. In 1h, at 1.30 GMT, another key focus will be on Chinese CPI figures, likely to inect further volatility on the Aussie.

November key points

- The trend estimate rose 0.4% in November 2016. This follows a rise of 0.4% in October 2016 and a rise of 0.4% in September 2016.

- The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.2% in November 2016. This follows a rise of 0.5% in October 2016 and a rise of 0.6% in September 2016.

- In trend terms, Australian turnover rose 3.4% in November 2016 compared with November 2015.

- The following industries rose in trend terms in November 2016: Household goods retailing (0.9%), Food retailing (0.4%), Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.5%), Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.2%) and Other retailing (0.1%). Department stores (0.0%) was relatively unchanged.

- The following states and territories rose in trend terms in November 2016: New South Wales (0.4%), Queensland (0.6%), Victoria (0.4%), the Australian Capital Territory (0.5%), Western Australia (0.1%), Tasmania (0.3%) and the Northern Territory (0.4%). South Australia (0.0%) was relatively unchanged.