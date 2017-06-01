Australia's Nov building approvals beat expectations

Australia's building approvals (Nov) came at +7.0% m/m vs +4.5% exp and -12.6% last, while the yearly reading stood at -4.8%y/y vs -5.7% exp and -24.9% last.

NOVEMBER KEY POINTS



TOTAL DWELLING UNITS

The trend estimate for total dwellings approved fell 2.9% in November and has fallen for six months.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved rose 7.0% in November after falling for three months.



PRIVATE SECTOR HOUSES

The trend estimate for private sector houses approved fell 0.4% in November and has fallen for eight months.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for private sector houses fell 0.2% in November and has fallen for two months.



PRIVATE SECTOR DWELLINGS EXCLUDING HOUSES

The trend estimate for private sector dwellings excluding houses fell 5.7% in November and has fallen for six months.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for private sector dwellings excluding houses rose 18.5% in November after falling for three months.



VALUE OF BUILDING APPROVED