Australia's Jan retail sales comes in line with expectations

Australia's retail sales for the month of January came at +0.4% vs 0.4% expected and -0.1% last. The data is a neutral input for the Aussie.

January key points (Australian Bureau of Statistics)

The trend estimate rose 0.2% in January 2017. This follows a rise of 0.3% in December 2016 and a rise of 0.3% in November 2016.

The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.4% in January 2017. This follows a fall of 0.1% in December 2016 and a rise of 0.1% in November 2016.

In trend terms, Australian turnover rose 3.2% in January 2017 compared with January 2016.

The following industries rose in trend terms in January 2017: Food retailing (0.3%), Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.6%), Household goods retailing (0.2%), Other retailing (0.1%), Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.1%) and Department Stores (0.2%).

The following states and territories rose in trend terms in January 2017: Victoria (0.4%), New South Wales (0.2%), Queensland (0.1%), South Australia (0.3%), Western Australia (0.1%), Tasmania (0.3%), the Northern Territory (0.3%) and the Australian Capital Territory (0.1%).