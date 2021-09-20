Australia's government reveals road map out of lockdown

At the same time as Australia’s police were reported to have arrested 235 people in Melbourne and 32 in Sydney at unsanctioned anti-lockdown rallies, the Australian government has revealed the road map out of lockdown.
Australia's second-largest city will exit its coronavirus lockdown in late October if vaccine targets are met under an official roadmap released Sunday. About five million people in Melbourne have been under stay-at-home orders since August 5, the sixth lockdown they have endured so far during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials in Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, announced those orders would be lifted when 70 percent of over-16s are fully vaccinated. They projected that target would be reached around October 26.
"Lockdown will end. The (limited) reasons to leave your home and the curfew will no longer be in place," Victoria premier Dan Andrews said, adding that a raft of restrictions would still be enforced.
The Premier announced all healthcare workers would be required to have received at least the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine by October 155. He pointed to the “power” of mandatory jabs in the aged care sector where 98 per cent of the workforce had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It remains a tightrope between ensuring that our health system is not overwhelmed but also being able to sustain us in our wellbeing and to protect us from those other harms that come from lockdown,” Mr Andrews said.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD is pressured from all sides with the Evergrande story gaining traction this week:
Evergrande: Risk-off tone for APAC, a USD win-win scenario, bad for AUD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed
EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.
GBP/USD: A critical watch on BoE and Fed week
It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the BOE and the Fed meetings. GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile.
Gold: Steady as she goes on Fed week
Gold is flat during holiday thin markets with both Tokyo and China out today. Gold vs the US dollar has traded in a narrow range between $1,751.27 low and a $1,755.29 high.
Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis
BTC’s lack of integration with traditional finance and its inability to be forcefully sold to cover financial losses mean the price might not ‘collapse’ if there is a global stock market meltdown.
Evergrande: Risk-off tone for APAC, a USD win-win scenario, bad for AUD
The open could be in for a risk-off ride to start the week due to China's embattled developer, Evergrande, being on the brink of default. The potential fallout of Evergrande could have contagion implications that spill outside China’s financial market borders.