Australia's Fraser warns on household debt - Sydney Morning Herald

Key quotes from Treasury secretary John Fraser's speech at Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Wednesday are crossing the wires via Sydney Morning Herald-

Australian household sector's assets are around five times greater than its debts, holding over $2 trillion in debt while maintaining $12 trillion in assets.

In the next hundred years interest rates will go up, people should be wise to prepare themselves for that, it's something to watch, but it's not a reason to be comfortable.

If Australia is to remain competitive, we have to be mindful of what is happening elsewhere. Trump administration's proposed tax cuts "run the risk of sucking in a lot of capital flows that might have gone elsewhere.