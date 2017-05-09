Australia's current account: Export volumes bounce back, post disruptions – Westpac

Australia's current account: Export volumes bounce back, post disruptions – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Australia's current account deficit (CAD) widened in mid- 2017, partially reversing recent improvements, notes Andrew Hanlan, Senior Economist at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“The CAD was $9.6bn in the June quarter, a $4.8bn deterioration on March. As a share of the economy, the quarterly deficit was 2.1% of GDP. That is still well below the 4% average post 1990 but is up from the 2016 Q4 figure of 0.8%, the smallest deficit since the end of 1979.”
“The key development was a dip in global commodity prices, -6.4% in the quarter, easing from recent highs.”
“Export earnings contracted by 2.8% in the June quarter, with prices falling by 5.4%. The import bill rose by 1.8%, including a 0.6% lift in prices.”
“The terms of trade declined by 6.0% in the quarter, reversing a 5.7% rise in March. In 2016, the terms of trade rose 17.3%, giving a significant boost to national income.”
“The trade balance shrank in Q2 from $7.4bn to $3.0bn, or from 1.7% of GDP in March (the largest trade surplus since 1973) to 0.7% of GDP in June.”
“In terms of output, the latest update was a positive one, with export shipments rebounding from temporary weather disruptions early in the year.”
“Export volumes increased by 2.7% in Q2, after a 2.2% decline in Q1, to be 4.3% above the level of a year ago. Import volumes advanced further, to meet rising demand, up 1.2% in Q2, to be 6.5% higher over the year.”
“Net exports added 0.3ppts to Q2 growth, after a hefty 0.9ppt subtraction in Q1.”
“The net income deficit has widened since mid-2016 as foreign investors receive higher returns, particularly in the mining sector. The income deficit was $12.6bn in June, up a little from $12.2bn in March and up materially from $8.5bn this time a year ago.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.