Australia's CAPEX: 2nd estimate for 2017/18 higher-than-expected

Australian capex (private capital expenditure) for Q1 shows a capex 'headline' of +0.3% q/q vs 0.8% expected and -1% last (revised from -2.1%). The 2nd estimate for 2017/18 investment expectations came at 85$ bn, which is a strong result. The first estimate of 2017/18 capex plans stood at 80.6bn. As per Q1 building capex, it came at +0.7% q/q, while Q1 plant an machinery was -0.1% q/q. Lastly, the 2016/17 6th estimate is currently projected at 112.6$ bn.

KEY POINTS

ACTUAL EXPENDITURE (VOLUME TERMS)

The trend volume estimate for total new capital expenditure fell by 0.6% in the March quarter 2017 while the seasonally adjusted estimate rose by 0.3%.

The trend volume estimate for buildings and structures fell by 0.2% in the March quarter 2017 while the seasonally adjusted estimate rose by 0.7%.

The trend volume estimate for equipment, plant and machinery fell by 1.0% in the March quarter 2017 while the seasonally adjusted estimate fell by 0.1%.

EXPECTED EXPENDITURE (CURRENT PRICE TERMS)