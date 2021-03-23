Australian Treasury Sec. Kennedy: There will be a spike in long term employment in coming months

In his testimony to the Aussie Parliament, Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy warned over the spike in long-term unemployment due to the jump in people who lost their jobs in March last year.

The expiry of the government-backed JobKeeper program will lead to the closure of some firms and result in job losses, signaled the diplomat while also suggesting youth employment is still 3.8% down on where it was pre-virus.

The policymaker also said, “economy has recovered 85% of the decline from COVID-induced recession.”

Addiitonally, the Aussie diplomat mentioned, "There is still a long way to go before generating wage pressure."

FX implications

Following the news, AUD/USD fades recent bounce off monthly low while taking rounds to 0.7630.

