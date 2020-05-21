Australian Treasury Sec Kennedy: The country is well past recession

Testifying before the COVID-19 committee on Thursday, the Australian Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy said that the country is well past a recession.

Additional quotes

"We've gone well past" recession when asked about recession/ depression.

"Global outlook is "significantly gloomier" than the IMF’s most recent forecast."

"Housing and business investment are key signs for recovery."

Market reaction

Having stalled its upside at 0.6600, AUD/USD is seeing some fresh selling over the last hour, as it tests lows near 0.6560 amid rising coronavirus spread worries and Australia-China trade tensions.