Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Will outline the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy on May 12

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg recently crossed wired while staying to present a statement in the Parliament on May 12. The diplomat also signaled to update economic and fiscal outlook in June.
Key quotes
Will make a statement to parliament on May 12.
To outline the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.
To then provide an update on the economic and fiscal outlook in June.
FX implications
Amid the currently risk-positive market sentiment, coupled with the early in the Asian session, the AUD/USD paid a little heed to the news while taking rounds to 0.6460.
