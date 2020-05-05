Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Will continue to do what is necessary to support the economy

Speaking to the National Press Club on Tuesday, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that his government will continue to do what is necessary to support the economy.
Additional comments
Have already committed very significant amount.
Support already provided will be enough.
AUD bulls unstoppable ahead of RBA
The upbeat comments from Frydenberg only add to the positive tone seen around the aussie dollar, as all eyes remain on the RBA decision now. AUD/USD, currently, trades at two-day highs of 0.6454, up 0.43% on a daily basis.
