Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Interest rate cuts have contributed to a stabilization in housing market

Following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate cut announcement, the Australian Treasurer Frydenberg crossed the wires, with the key headlines found below (via Reuters).

Govt expects banks will pass on the central bank's 25 bps rate cut in full. Economy continues to growth but we face "significant challenges". Challenges to economy include trade war, drought. Interest rate cuts have contributed to a stabilization in housing market.

The AUD/USD pair keeps pushing lower, as the bears look to test the 0.67 handle following the widely expected rate cut announcement by the RBA earlier today.