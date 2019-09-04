Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Business investment boost measures to come in the May budget

Reuters reports the recent comments from the Australian Treasurer Frydenberg, as he says that discussing ways to boost business investment will be done at the next budget in May 2020.

He added that business investment boost measures would come in the May budget.

“Talking with the RBA on its inflation target, will not be any radical change”, Frydenberg said.

The comments seem to further add to the bullish sentiment around the Aussie dollar, as AUD/USD prints fresh weekly tops near 0.6785 region.