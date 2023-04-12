Australian Treasurer Chalmers: Economy will avoid recession but to slow significantly

Share:

Speaking in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio on Wednesday, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the country will avoid a recession but warned the economy will slow significantly.

Key quotes

“Australia will not be immune from global headwinds.”

"The situation in the world has become more complex and more challenging even over the course of the last few months, and so we won't be completely immune from that.”

"The treasury does expect our own economy to slow considerably later this year because of that combination of a slowing global economy and the impact of higher interest rates here at home as well."

"We need to lay the foundations for future growth in our economy, at the same time as we try and make ourselves more resilient to these sorts of international shocks.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said in its outlook report, they expect Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to fall to 1.6% in 2023 and 1.7% in 2024.

Market reaction

AUD/USD was last seen trading at 0.6665, still up 0.23% on the day, unfazed by the downbeat remarks from the Aussie Treasurer.