Australian Trade Minister: Industry reports on China trade 'deeply troubling'

Australia’s Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on radio station 5AA this Friday, the Ministry is it is closely monitoring trade flows to China, per Reuters.

His comments come after “deeply troubling” reports from the domestic industry that China’s Customs has asked imports not to purchase Australian wine, copper, barley, coal, sugar, timber and lobster of Australian from Friday.

Key quotes

“They deny any discriminatory actions that are being taken. But that doesn’t seem to be what industry is seeing and hearing at present.”

“Hope Beijing “is true to its word.”

“Australia can do more to bring the bilateral relationship back to the right track.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD remains under pressure amid jittery markets, as US election risks continue to play out while limiting the recovery attempting in the US dollar vs. its main peers.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7262, down 0.28% on the day.