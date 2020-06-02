Australian Trade Minister: Carefully and closely watching US-China phase one purchases for signs of trade diversion

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) late Monday, Australia’s Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said that Canberra is looking “carefully and closely” at US-China trade flows.

He added that while “the full nature or implications of this arrangement may not be clear for some time,” Australia is on the lookout for trade diversion that could hit its own exports to China.

“Of course, if we believe the deal enters into some sort of managed trade realm that appears to be in breach of World Trade Organisation [WTO] obligations, we'll certainly look carefully and closely,” Birmingham said.

These comments come after Bloomberg quoted some sources on Monday, saying that the Chinese government officials have told major state-run agricultural firms to pause purchases of some American farm goods, including soybeans, as Beijing evaluates the tensions with the US over the issue over the Hong Kong new security law.

Market reaction

AUD/USD extends correction from five-month highs of 0.6814, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce across the board amid a cautious trading environment. The renewed US-China trade war fears combined with the US riots escalation keep the investors unnerved.

Markets also turn cautious ahead of the RBA decision.