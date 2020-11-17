Australian trade minister Birmingham: Not expecting swift change in US/China trade relations under Biden

Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham has said that he is not expecting a swift change in US/Sino trade relations under Biden.

As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces a potentially contested transition, foreign policy will need to be one of the first tasks.

Markets will be on the lookout for a shift than in the US-China relationship, which has deteriorated to historic lows during Trump's term in office.

Any improvement would be regarded as beneficial for the Australian dollar which has traded as a proxy throughout the trade wars under the Trump administration.