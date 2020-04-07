Australian Trade Balance, Feb: A$ +4,361 mln, s/adj (Reuters poll: A$+3,650 mln)

Australia Feb trade balance arrived as A$+4,361 mln, s/adj vs the Reuters poll: of A$+3,650 mln.
Key notes
- Australia Feb goods/services exports -5 pct MoM, Seasonally adjusted.
- Australia Feb goods/services imports -4 pct MoM, seasonally adjusted.
Analysts at Westpac reminded ahead of the data that Australia imposed an effective ban on arrivals from mainland China on 1 February, dealing a major blow to tourism and education exports which made for high uncertainty over this data.
Full report
The Australian Bureau of Statistics Full Report: Due to the impacts of COVID-19 on international trade in goods and services, the trend series have been suspended as at February 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $4,361m in February 2020, a decrease of $384m on the surplus in January 2020.
In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services credits fell $1,882m (5%) to $37,760m. Non-rural goods fell $394m (2%), non-monetary gold fell $332m (23%) and rural goods fell $310m (7%). Net exports of goods under merchanting remained steady at $18m. Services credits fell $846m (10%).
Description
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD. Review Alex Nekritin's Article - Trading the Aussie with Australia Trade Balance
COVID-19 cases slowing, RBA up next
The signs that the tides are turning with a slowing in new cases is giving a boost to commodity-FX as we await the Reserve Bank of Australia today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.