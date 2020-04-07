Australian Trade Balance, Feb: A$ +4,361 mln, s/adj (Reuters poll: A$+3,650 mln)

Australia Feb trade balance arrived as A$+4,361 mln, s/adj vs the Reuters poll: of A$+3,650 mln.

Australia Feb goods/services exports -5 pct MoM, Seasonally adjusted.

Australia Feb goods/services imports -4 pct MoM, seasonally adjusted.

Analysts at Westpac reminded ahead of the data that Australia imposed an effective ban on arrivals from mainland China on 1 February, dealing a major blow to tourism and education exports which made for high uncertainty over this data.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics Full Report: Due to the impacts of COVID-19 on international trade in goods and services, the trend series have been suspended as at February 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $4,361m in February 2020, a decrease of $384m on the surplus in January 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services credits fell $1,882m (5%) to $37,760m. Non-rural goods fell $394m (2%), non-monetary gold fell $332m (23%) and rural goods fell $310m (7%). Net exports of goods under merchanting remained steady at $18m. Services credits fell $846m (10%).

COVID-19 cases slowing, RBA up next

The signs that the tides are turning with a slowing in new cases is giving a boost to commodity-FX as we await the Reserve Bank of Australia today.