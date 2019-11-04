Australian TD Securities Inflation arrived at +1.5% YoY in October, Aussie hits highs

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The TD Securities Australian Inflation gauge released by The University of Melbourne - Faculty of Economics and Commerce on Monday showed that the inflation figure for October matched the previous +1.5% on an annualized basis.

On a monthly basis as well, the inflation reading held steady at +0.1%.

Focus shifts to the Australian Retail Sales data.

About the Australian TD Securities Inflation

TD Securities Inflation released by The University of Melbourne - Faculty of Economics and Commerce estimates inflation in the Australian economy. The higher inflation, the stronger the effect it will have on a probability of a rate hike by the RBA. Generally speaking, a high reading should be taken as positive, or bullish, for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.

