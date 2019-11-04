The TD Securities Australian Inflation gauge released by The University of Melbourne - Faculty of Economics and Commerce on Monday showed that the inflation figure for October matched the previous +1.5% on an annualized basis.
On a monthly basis as well, the inflation reading held steady at +0.1%.
at 0.6918, still below Friday’s highs of 0.6930. Focus shifts to the Australian Retail Sales data.
About the Australian TD Securities Inflation
TD Securities Inflation released by The University of Melbourne - Faculty of Economics and Commerce estimates inflation in the Australian economy. The higher inflation, the stronger the effect it will have on a probability of a rate hike by the RBA. Generally speaking, a high reading should be taken as positive, or bullish, for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls retain control
The EUR/USD pair closed the first day of the month at 1.1165, a few pips below October top at 1.1179. The greenback enjoyed an intraday respite following the release of an upbeat Nonfarm Payroll report.
GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence
With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off
Although global risk headlines have been quite a few over the weekend, Yen fails to extend its bounce off 100-day EMA amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Japan’s market off today amid Culture day and US calendar is light.
Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD
With the sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, Gold is now gearing up to confront another key resistance while taking the bids to $1,514 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Week Ahead – RBA and BOE in focus as UK election campaigns begin
The upcoming week will focus heavily on incremental trade updates, German economic data, an RBA rate decision, Bank Of England policy meeting. While the investors are skeptical about the China and the US trade deal.